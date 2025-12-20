A Pueblo event that’s been giving back for 20 years continues this holiday season

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - It's an Absolutely Colorado event that's been giving back to kids in Pueblo County who needs help during the holiday season.

Mary "Mama" Jaramillo started the Christmas Stocking Giveaway, but even after her death in 2009, the event has continued the giving tradition.

Now the Mama's Christmas Stocking giveaway is run by Melissa Rodriguez, Jaramillo's daughter. She told KRDO13 that her mother started the event by giving away Christmas stockings, jucie and cookies. At the event this weekend, Rodriguez said they've upgraded to giving out pizza and gifts to kids while continuing the Christmas stocking tradition.

In recent years, other parts of the community, like the Pueblo Police Department and local restaurants, have stepped up to expand the reach of the annual holiday event.

Based on pictures posted by the Pueblo Police Department, the calm weather made for a great day at St. Annes Park.