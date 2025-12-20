Skip to Content
Top Stories

A Pueblo event that’s been giving back for 20 years continues this holiday season

Pueblo Police Department
By
today at 8:53 PM
Published 8:52 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - It's an Absolutely Colorado event that's been giving back to kids in Pueblo County who needs help during the holiday season.

Mary "Mama" Jaramillo started the Christmas Stocking Giveaway, but even after her death in 2009, the event has continued the giving tradition.

Now the Mama's Christmas Stocking giveaway is run by Melissa Rodriguez, Jaramillo's daughter. She told KRDO13 that her mother started the event by giving away Christmas stockings, jucie and cookies. At the event this weekend, Rodriguez said they've upgraded to giving out pizza and gifts to kids while continuing the Christmas stocking tradition.

In recent years, other parts of the community, like the Pueblo Police Department and local restaurants, have stepped up to expand the reach of the annual holiday event.

Based on pictures posted by the Pueblo Police Department, the calm weather made for a great day at St. Annes Park.

All photos from the Pueblo Police Department.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.