Trinidad woman arrested after police say nearly 5lbs of drugs were found at her home

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KRDO) - Two Colorado law enforcement agencies have arrested a woman they believe was the recipient of a package that held approximately four pounds of methamphetamine.

The Trinidad Police Department and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation say they've arrested Adriana Marin, 42, of Trinidad on the following charges:

Three counts of Special Offender, a class 1 drug felony

One count, Possession of controlled substances with the intent to distribute, a class 1 drug felony

One count, Conspiracy to commit distribution of controlled substances, a class 1 drug felony

Two counts of Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a class 4 drug felony

The Trinidad Police Department says that Marin was the intended recipient of a package containing methamphetamine that was shipped to Trinidad under a fake name.

After identifying Marin, the police department obtained a warrant to search her home. Inside, police say they found an additional 356.8 grams of controlled substances, including significant quantities of suspected fentanyl pills and methamphetamine, along with drug distribution materials.

Including the package, police say 4.76lbs of narcotics were seized.

After issuing a warrant for her arrest, Marin was arrested in California. She's since been extradited back to Colorado, where she is being held in the Las Animas County Jail on $50,000 bond.