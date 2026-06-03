Police shooting involving woman who reportedly reached for officer’s gun ruled justified by DA

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police officers' use of deadly physical force in the Jan. 31 shooting near Delaware Drive and San Miguel Street has been ruled justified by the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s (DA) Office.

The DA's full review can be viewed below:

The police department said the situation unfolded on Jan. 31, when the department received a call for service over a disturbance between a male and female party.

When Officers Jarod Adcock, Kali Myers, and James McKinstry arrived, they began their search for the female party, who was later identified as 30-year-old Micaela Pasillas, according to the DA.

The DA says Officer Adcock located Pasillas, discovering she was armed with a knife and ran from officers, refusing repeated commands to stop.

CSPD says Pasillas threw the knife while officers continued to chase her on foot, then got into the front seat of an Officer Adcock’s police cruiser and again refused commands to get out.

According to the DA, Officer Myers attempted to pull Pasillas out of the cruiser while Officer McKinstry "approached the passenger’s side of the cruiser with his 9mm duty handgun unholstered and ready."

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CSPD reports that Pasillas began reaching for a duty shotgun inside the cruiser. At that point, Officer McKinstry fired at least three shots, hitting her twice in the chest and once in the hip.

According to the DA, Pasillas was taken to the hospital and survived her injuries. The DA reports that Pasillas' brother arrived on the scene and told officers that she had been using "illicit narcotics, including methamphetamine, and was extremely intoxicated that evening."

The DA ruled the use of deadly force by Colorado Springs Police Officer James McKinstry was justified, stating that when the suspect reached for the weapon, Officer McKinstry believed the suspect "was moments away from potentially obtaining a deadly weapon that she could use on officers or others," confirming no charges will be filed.

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