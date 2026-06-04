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Colorado Springs Police issue shelter-in-place on Verde Drive

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 7:17 AM
Published 6:34 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department, CSPD, has issued a shelter-in-place order in the 2600 block of Verde Drive.

We have a crew en route to the scene.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

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Alexander Brunet

Alex is the Senior Morning Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

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