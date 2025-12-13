Colorado Springs Police searching for bank robber

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A bank robber is on the loose in Colorado Springs.

Just after 10:00 A.M., the Colorado Springs Police Department from a bank in the 1800 address block of South Nevada Avenue. Detectives with the department's robbery unit arrived on the scene and learned that a man had entered the bank and demanded money from a teller.

The online police blotter report was not clear whether the suspect had a weapon or not, or how much money was taken from the bank.

Police say the suspect fled in an unknown direction. No one has been arrested.

KRDO13 went out to the area of the bank robbery and found a Wells Fargo bank as the only financial institution on that block of S Nevada Ave. There is a Chase bank down the road, but it is on the 1800 block of Southgate Road.

The investigation is active.