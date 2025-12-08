Teller County deputy accused of masturbating in gym parking lot

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Teller County deputy has been charged with indecent exposure, accused of masturbating in his car in a gym parking lot, according to arrest documents obtained by KRDO13.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), they were called out to investigate on Nov. 29.

A woman had called police saying that she had spotted the suspect, identified by police as Teller County Deputy John Taylor, parked near her car.

As she walked past Taylor's personal vehicle, she said he was sitting in the driver's seat with the bottom half of his body completely exposed.

CSPD says they traced the license plate back to Taylor and also observed the car in surveillance footage. Taylor was also reportedly a member of the gym, though the specific gym's name and location were redacted from the arrest affidavit. CSPD believes Taylor had been sitting in the parking lot for more than an hour before driving away, according to footage.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office says Taylor has been put on administrative leave following this incident.

This is not Taylor's first run-in with the law. Back in November, we reported that he had been arrested for an alleged assault and domestic violence incident. According to the Teller County Sheriff's Office, those charges were dismissed, "after (the district attorney reviewed) the circumstances and facts behind the arrest."

