Teller County deputy arrested for assault, domestic violence

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Teller County deputy has been arrested for an alleged assault and domestic violence incident in the Security-Widefield area, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says.

EPSO says they received a 911 call in the 200 block of Peck Court around 8 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Deputies said that there had been a verbal altercation between roommates that had become physical. EPSO says that when their deputies arrived, the victim had visible injuries to their head.

39-year-old John Taylor, who identified himself as a Teller County deputy, was taken into custody and the victim was taken to a local hospital.

EPSO says Taylor faces a second-degree assault charge as well as a domestic violence charge. He was released on Tuesday on a $10,000 bond, EPSO says.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office says Taylor is on paid administrative leave.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.