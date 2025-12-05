As ski resorts expect plenty of snow this weekend, Breckenridge to host holiday event

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Plenty of people are expected to flow into ski resorts this weekend, with the mountains north of us anticipating lots of snowfall. Officials with the Breckenridge Tourism Office say they expect to get seven to 14 inches of snow.

"(It will turn) Breckenridge into a true snow globe mountain town just in time for the Holiday Season!" read a release from the tourism office.

The snowfall coincides with a major holiday event for the town: the Lighting of Breckenridge and the Race of the Santas.

According to Go Breck, the event kicks off on Dec. 6 on Main Street. The schedule is as follows:

3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Holiday Dog Parade

4 p.m. - Moose March

4:20 p.m. - Race of the Santas

5 p.m. - Lighting of Breckenridge

5:30 to 7 p.m. - Meet Santa

