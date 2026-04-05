Tracking a beautiful Easter Sunday

Happy Eastern Southern Colorado! We are tracking an excellent Easter with highs in the 60s to 70s across Southern Colorado with mostly sunny skies!

Tonight we will continue to have clear skies with our lows in the 20s to 30s across Southern Colorado.

We will have daily rain chances heading into the first full week of April. Monday we will have isolated chance for rain shower and high elevations have the potential to see snow. Highs will continue to be in the 60s to 70s. As of now Baca County is under a Fire Weather Watch starting in the morning and lasting until the afternoon due to dry and breezy conditions, gust up to 35mph are possible. We will continue to monitor to see if there are any upgrades or more counties are added to the fire watch.

Tuesday we will have a chance for widespread showers across Southern Colorado with higher elevations having the chance for some snow. Highs will continue to be in the 60s to 70s.

For the middle of the work week we will continue with the slightly above normal temperatures. Isolated rain chances will be possible in the afternoon to evening.

For the second half of the work week, highs will continue to be in the 60s to 70s with daily afternoon to evening rain showers and snow for the High Country. Friday we will have a chance for more widespread showers.

We will continue with the active weather heading into the start of the weekend with 60s to 70s continuing.