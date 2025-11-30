CBI searching for tips to solve cold case on 8th Anniversary of Maggie Long Homicide

BAILEY, Colo. (KRDO) - It's been eight years since the murder of a 17-year-old high school student rocked the small town of Bailey.

The Colorado Bureau is using the anniversary of Maggie Long's homicide to renew the call for public help in finding who was responsible.

On December 1, 2017, 17-year-old Maggie Long was found dead in her family's home. Investigators said the home had been robbed and set on fire. Guns, ammunition, jade figurines, and a safe were some of the items stolen from the residence.

At the time, Bailey residents told KRDO13 they were heartbroken by the news of Long's murder. “Everybody’s talking, and everybody’s heart hurts,” said Bailey Resident Amanda Wright.

CBI has reason to believe more than one person may have been involved in her death.

"We believe someone knows something that could help solve this case and bring a measure of justice to Maggie's family and the Bailey community," said Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw. "It could take just one person to help our investigation, and we are determined to bring a resolution to one of Colorado's most high-profile cold cases."

$75,000 is being offered up as a reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maggie Long Task Force tip line at (303) 239-4243 or email: maggie.long.tips@state.co.us. Those providing tips can remain anonymous.