Trinidad K9 Officer sniffs out 26lbs of cocaine during traffic stop

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KRDO) - It started with Trinidad Police Officers pulling over a car traveling north on I-25. It ended with police officers pulling 26 pounds of cocaine from the vehicle and one man in the Las Animas County Jail.

On November 24, the Trinidad Police pulled over Edgar Arana, who was driving on I-25. The police department states that their officers obtained consent from Arana to search the vehicle and then deployed K9 Jefe.

K9 Jefe sniffed around and alerted his handler that there were drugs in the car. The police department says their officers then fully searched the car and uncovered 26 pounds of cocaine.

Mugshot from Las Animas County Jail Roster.

Arana was then detained and charged with the following:

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Special Offender - Importation (Felony)

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Arana is being held on $50,000 bail.