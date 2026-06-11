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Local Forecast

Weekend thunderstorms approaching

krdo
By
Published 3:49 PM

Today: Another completely dry and warm day is in store for Thursday. Temperatures warm up to 80 degrees. The rest of our southeastern regions are warm and in the mid to high 80s. Breezy conditions continue with Red Flag Warnings over all of our areas to the west and most counties to the east.

Tomorrow: 90-degree weather is back with mostly dry conditions. A few light showers are possible through Pueblo County and La Junta after 4 p.m., with a thunderstorm likely in Baca County.

Weekend: Saturday remains hot with a few southerly showers. Sunday brings widespread heavy thunderstorms after 4 p.m.

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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