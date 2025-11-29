Skip to Content
Fremont County Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Rockvale

Published 3:43 PM

ROCKVALE, Colo. (KRDO) - A large law enforcement investigation came to a small town in Southern Colorado.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says they received a call reporting a shooting just before 10:00 p.m. on Friday, November 28.

Deputies found one man, who was later pronounced dead at the scene, along Twin Pines Avenue, a few blocks south of the Rockvale Town Hall.

According to the 2020 United States Census, 511 people live in Rockvale. Geographically, the town is southwest of Florence.

No other information is being reported at this time. No arrest has been made in connection with the shooting.

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team.

