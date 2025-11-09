Pueblo Police still searching for suspects in city’s 13th homicide of the year

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Five minutes after 1:00 A.M. on November 9, the Pueblo Police Department Dispatch received a call reporting a dead body along Lakeshore Drive.

Lakeshore Drive is the road that circles Lake Minnequa in the southern part of Pueblo.

The police department says officers arrived in the area to meet with the persons who made the call reporting the dead body. They led police to the body. Detectives with the Pueblo Police Crimes Against Persons are investigating the incident.

The department says they are investigating the death as a homicide. No suspect(s) have been identified, and police are calling the homicide an isolated incident.

This marks the City’s 13th homicide of 2025. There were 17 homicides year-to-date in 2024.

The victim hasn't been identified in public. The Pueblo County Coroner is working to determine the cause of death and notify the next of kin.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact Detective Hector Herrera at (719) 601-7023. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.