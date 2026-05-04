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Pueblo man charged after allegedly causing $5,400 in damages to downtown area

Pueblo Police Department﻿
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Updated
today at 3:28 PM
Published 1:34 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man has been charged with criminal mischief after police say he caused property damage to four businesses and one vehicle in downtown Pueblo.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, on May 3, they received several reports of property damage. Police say they quickly identified the suspect as Robert Ornelas, who allegedly caused $5,400 in damages.

Ornelas was also charged with unlawful possession of controlled substances, says police.

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