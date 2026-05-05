Parker man sentenced to 36 years for sexual assault of four women

PARKER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Parker man was sentenced to 36 years to life in prison after being found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting four women he met through dating apps.

56-year-old David Kats of Parker, Colorado, was found guilty of 17 counts, which included 12 counts of sexual assault, the DA's office says.

In court, the DA says the victims shared how Kats drugged and manipulated them, with one victim saying she woke up covered in bruises and bite marks. According to the DA, the assaults occurred between 2015 and 2023.

Prosecutors say his crimes were exposed through a popular Facebook group where local women discuss men they’re dating. The group first became popular for exposing cheaters, but it has since evolved to include warnings about abusive or dangerous men.

Through posts on the page, four survivors of Kats' ultimately learned of their shared experiences; the district attorney's office says each of them had met with Kats, but after being served drinks by him, blacked out and were sexually assaulted. The women then banded together and contacted the Parker Police Department.

According to prosecutors, Parker police searched Kats' home and found "numerous substances used to incapacitate victims."

The district attorney's office says that during the trial, Kats claimed everything was consensual, but the court was shown text messages from victims confronting him about being drugged. While issuing the sentence the DA says, Judge Victoria Klingensmith mentioned Kats’ lack of accountability and empathy, as well as his insistence that he was the victim.

Deputy DA Brynn Chase emphasized the importance of supporting survivors. “For nearly a decade the entitled behavior of this sexual predator went unchecked,” said Chase. “What these four women endured to bring this serial rapist to justice, shows why so many victims choose to stay silent. Their decision to come forward made justice possible.”

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