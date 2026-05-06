Police: Man arrested after trying to break into Pueblo daycare with realistic-looking water gun

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – Pueblo police say a man is in custody after officers responded to reports of someone trying to break into a daycare facility while armed with what appeared to be a gun.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), on Tuesday, May 5, officers were called to the 2000 block of Prairie Avenue after receiving reports of a man with a gun attempting to get into a daycare in the area.

Officers arrived on scene and located the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Phillip Martinez, blocks away from the daycare facility. It was determined that Martinez was carrying a water gun designed to resemble a real firearm closely.

PPD said Martinez was taken into custody and is now facing a charge of felony menacing. At this time, police have not released any additional details about his alleged attempt to get into the daycare facility.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.