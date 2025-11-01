A 2nd early morning shooting in Pueblo claims the life of a 21-year-old

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Less than half an hour after Pueblo's 11th homicide of the year, Pueblo Police started investigating the city's 12th homicide of the year.

At 2:49 A.M., Pueblo Police received a ShotSpotter notification reporting 27 rounds fired along W. 13th St in a residential area near El Pueblo Pride Park. Around that time, the dispatch center received a call reporting two people had been shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the two victims, and both were transported to the hospital.

Then, hours later at 10:20 A.M., one of the victims succumbed to their injuries. The Pueblo Coroner has identified that person as Eric Torres, 21. The Coroner says Torres lived in Pueblo, and his next of kin has been notified. The second victim is in stable condition.

Police say that no suspects have been identified in this shooting. However, they say this appears to be a targeted shooting.

Police haven't connected this shooting to the other shooting that happened less than half an hour before at the intersection of Acero Avenue and Anasazi Street.