25-year-old charged with murder after early morning shooting in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department says they've made an arrest in the city's 11th homicide of the year.

25-year-old Darian Cocilo has been charged with 1st degree murder.

Mug shot provided by Pueblo Police Department

The police department says the shooting happened just before 2:30 in the morning on November 1st, when their shot spotter reported 15 rounds fired along Acero Ave & Anasazi St. That intersection is near the Mountain View Cemetery and Northern Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who appeared to have been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Then the detectives arrested Cocilo, but a motive for the shooting hasn't been made public.

Cocilo has also been charged with battery. He is currently being held in the Pueblo County Jail on a $750,000 cash bond.

