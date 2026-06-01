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Tracking a few severe storms this afternoon & evening

Tracking...
KRDO
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Published 5:41 AM

TODAY: Highs top off in the low 80s in Colorado Springs, high 80s in Pueblo and even some 90s across the plains. Expect increasing cloud cover and a few severe storms across Southern Colorado in the afternoon and evening; our areas of greatest concern will be the Palmer Divide and Eastern Plains where we could see some strong winds, damaging hail, and we can't rule out a tornado.

EXTENDED: Temps stay warm with highs mainly in the 80s for the next several days. Tuesday through Thursday will bring us more PM showers and thunderstorms.

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Julia Donovan

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