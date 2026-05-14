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Dead body found in Fountain pond, police investigating

KRDO
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New
Published 8:58 AM

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - Police in Fountain are now investigating after a body was recovered from the Willow Springs Ponds.

Fountain Police say they recovered the body at 6:53 p.m. on May 13. A local fisherman originally reported the body to law enforcement.

Fountain Police say the identity of the deceased will remain withheld until the next of kin are notified. The circumstances around the case are still under investigation.

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Alexander Brunet

Alex is the Senior Morning Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

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