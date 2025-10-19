Police searching for group of teens accused of shoplifting & stabbing store employee

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Police are investigating after a 7-Eleven employee was stabbed while confronting a group of teenage shoplifters in Colorado Springs.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Friday on the eighteen-hundred block of South Nevada Avenue—near Southgate Road.

Investigators say several teens tried stealing items from the store. When an employee stepped in, one of the suspects stabbed them while another assaulted them. The group took off before officers arrived.

KRDO13 spoke to a business behind the convenience store, and they say these shoplifting situations happen more than usual.

"Honestly, it doesn't really surprise me around here," says Alexander Donnelly, a vape store employee. "After starting my job here. At first, I was like, oh my gosh, this is kind of crazy. But, after working here for a little bit, I feel like I have become immune to it."

Police believe the suspects are between thirteen and eighteen years old, described as white and Hispanic teens wearing dark clothing.

The victim was taken to the hospital—no word yet on their condition. The investigation is ongoing.

