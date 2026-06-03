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Weather

Brief showers to go with a hot weekend

KRDO
By
New
Published 3:27 PM

Today: Temperatures stay in the 70s with 20 mph gusts at times. Colorado Springs has a passing shower around 3 pm that developed into a thunderstorm as it makes its way east over El Paso County. Overnight lows are mild and in the 50s.

Tomorrow: Light showers roll across Colorado Springs around 2 pm later developing into a thunderstorm that affects eastern El Paso County the most. High temperatures warm significantly with temps in the mid 80s for Colorado Springs and low 90s for Pueblo.

Friday: Temperatures are still on the incline. Colorado Springs has a chance to hit 90 degrees with Pueblo in the mid 90s. We are still seeing some cloud cover and a brief showers through the afternoon. Overall, mostly dry and hot conditions.

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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