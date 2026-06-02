Convicted child sex offender sentenced following years-long abuse investigation

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) shares that a 43-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years to life after an investigation into a pattern of sexual assaults on children.

According to EPSO, Steven Leckenby was arrested in January 2025 and faced multiple charges, including sexual assault on a child and aggravated incest, with allegations spanning more than a decade and involving multiple victims.

Law enforcement states that reported offenses against Leckenby dated back to 2012.

Leckenby was sentenced to 15 years to life with an indeterminate parole term of 20 years to life, as part of a plea agreement for sexual assault on a child involving a victim under the age of 15, confirms EPSO.

Additionally, EPSO says Leckenby has been designated a sexually violent predator.

“There is no place in our community for those who prey on the innocence of children,” stated El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “These heinous crimes not only shatter lives but also undermine the trust and safety every child deserves. With this conviction, an individual who exploited and victimized the innocent will no longer be able to harm members of our community.

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