1 injured, shot by Pueblo police, in exchange of gunfire

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says one person is receiving treatment in the hospital after being shot by a police officer.

PPD was initially called to the 900 block of Alexander Circle on report of a domestic fight with weapons at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said the suspect left the area before officers arrived, but officers continued to check known addresses for the suspect.

PPD officers then went to the 800 block of East 5th Street, where they reportedly found the suspect's vehicle. When officers attempted to contact him, PPD said he fired a gunshot at responding officers.

A sergeant in the department said that suspect barricaded inside a home along East 5th Street. The SWAT team had come out to assist at 7:41 p.m.

While the SWAT team was at the scene, gunfire was exchanged between police officers and the barricaded suspect, PPD said. It's not clear how many shots were fired.

The person inside the residence was struck, but no police officers were harmed. Involved officers and dispatchers in the incident have been placed on administrative leave per department policy and procedure.

The suspect is currently receiving medical treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

KRDO13 is working to learn more about this incident.

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