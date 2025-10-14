Pueblo City Council weighing mini-grant program to help fix broken windows at small businesses

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Tonight, a new program to help small business owners in the face of vandalism is under consideration by the Pueblo City Council.

The Small Business Window Repair Mini-Grant Program would provide small businesses with funds to replace windows damaged by vandalism.

Below is the background paper for the proposed ordinance:

The owner of Karmic Konnection, Dawn Thompson, says she has been in business for over a decade and has had windows at her store smashed four times this year alone, most recently, about 48 hours ago.

"I think this is a great start to help the businesses, but it is just a bandage," says Thompson.

On October 12th, security camera footage caught a man smashing the front door window at Karmic Konnections.

Still picture from security camera footage posted by Karmic Konnection on social media.

"It's two types of loss with it. Of course, you've got the property damage, you've got the replacement cost, and they're affecting your business. But it also takes a very emotional toll," Thompson says. The repeated incidents make her worry about the safety of her customers, employees, and herself.

Four times in the past year, twice in October alone, Thompson has faced the unplanned cost of replacing store windows.

City officials say this potential solution could help those like Thompson with the cost of replacing the windows.

"They're going to have to submit a police report. And then their costs incurred, and then they'll get reimbursed up to $1,000 for their out-of-pocket expenses," says Councilor Sarah Martinez, who is sponsoring the item.

If passed, officials say it will draw $50,000 from interest on already existing funds. Specifically, federal funds that were previously given to Pueblo to help repair damaged storefronts.

While Thompson said this was a good start, she also told KRDO13 that she would like to see more done.

"Overall, I think that it's just a bandage for a bigger problem that we have with crime and vandalism and drugs here in Pueblo."

Councilor Martinez did point to another grant program that's helping businesses pay for and install accordion-style security gates, and part of the overall strategy includes beefing up police patrols.

"We swore in three additional officers today. We're taking a lot of steps to increase the amount of officers that we have ready and available to do that." Martinez added that the real-time crime center in Pueblo is now fully up and running.

Tonight marked the first reading of the agenda item; it would need to pass tonight's vote and a second vote for the program to go into effect.

