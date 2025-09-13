Juvenile to be charged with starting La Junta structure fire

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KRDO) - La Junta Police say they have identified a suspect in connection with the massive structure fire at an abandoned building located at 618 Colorado Ave.

The suspect police have identified is a juvenile.

No arrest has been made yet. In a post on social media, the police department wrote that "charges for causing the fire will be forwarded to the District Attorney's Office for their review."

The fire was burning so intensely, the La Junta Fire Department said not only did many departments respond to help, but so did softball and baseball players from Otero College, who assisted with moving the supply line to a working fire hydrant when the original malfunctioned.

Quickly after the fire was extinguished, the La Junta Fire Department ruled its cause as suspicious.