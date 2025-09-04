La Junta Fire Department responds to structure fire

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- La junta Fire Department is responding to a structure fire near the 600 block of Colorado Ave.

The City of La Junta requests that individuals avoid the area, including Santa Fe from 6th to 7th Street and Colorado from 5th to 8th Street.

The city asks that individuals in need of shelter call 719-384-2525.

Courtesy: Pam Lucero

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story. This article may be updated.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.







