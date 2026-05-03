Tracking nice weather before a mid-week system brings rain and snow

Warmer temps for your Sunday Funday we will have highs in the 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado. There is a chance for a stray shower in the afternoon to evening time but majority of Southern Colorado will stay dry.

Tonight we will have mostly clear skies with lows in the 30s to 40s across Southern Colorado.

Monday we will continue to have highs in the 70s to 80s with isolated rain showers possible in the afternoon to evening, majority of Southern Colorado will be dry with most of the active weather staying to our north.

That will change Tuesday as a low pressure system makes its way through Southern Colorado. We will have a chance for rain showers in the afternoon that will transition into snow by the night time. Highs will fall into the 40s to 50s.

Snow will continue into the early hours of Wednesday, this snow will stick around for your morning commute so make sure to drive cautiously. Snow will start to wrap up along the front range by the afternoon time. Snow showers will continue in the High Country until the early night, then all of Southern Colorado will be dry by midnight. Highs will continue to be in the 30s to 40s.

Thursday will be a dry and sunny day with highs rebounding into the 60s to 70s. We will continue with the warm temperatures to finish out the work week, some hometowns in the Eastern Plains will get into the 80s.

The warm temperatures will continue into the start of the weekend with some isolated showers possible.