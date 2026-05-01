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CSPD arrests 18-year-old for violent assault in downtown Colorado Springs

Pixabay via MGN
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Published 10:12 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested an 18-year-old for an assault that left one victim with significant injuries that require immediate medical treatment.

According to police, around 2:35 a.m. on March 15, they responded to an assault near the 400 block of North Tejon Street, where they found a 19-year-old with significant injuries.

CSPD Assault Unit says they began investigating the incident and, in mid-April, received an anonymous tip identifying a potential suspect. Police say the evidence led them to arrest 18‑year‑old Pueblo resident, Elijah Benjamin Valdez, who was already in custody for unrelated charges.

Valdez has been charged with assault in the second degree, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, menacing, and violation of a protection order, according to law enforcement.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000, (719) 634-STOP (7867), or 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

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