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Police investigating shooting outside King Soopers

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New
Published 11:27 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On Thursday, April 30, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) was called to the King Soopers off of Northern Avenue. PPD tells KRDO13 it was around 6:50 p.m. when it responded to a shooting in the parking lot.

PPD says there was talk about a shoplifting incident initially, but they were not able to confirm if those involved in the shooting were also suspected of shoplifting.

Police say one person was shot and taken to the hospital. They did not know the status of that individual.

At this time, no one involved is facing any charges, according to PPD. However, PPD says it is still investigating the incident.

On Friday, yellow police tape is still scattered in some areas of the parking lot.

KRDO13 is looking into this incident and will have more details on KRDO13 news at 4, 5 & 6 p.m.

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Mackenzie Stafford

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