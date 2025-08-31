CBI, La Junta Police arrest 5 with more than 1,000 fentanyl pills, meth, & unmarked, homemade rifle

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KRDO) - Agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and officers with the La Junta Police Department say they've arrested 5 individuals connected to drug trafficking.

The following people were arrested and are facing charges:

Jaycob Butts (30): Obstruction, Resisting Arrest

Adrianna Smith (33): Obstruction

Jordan Del Rio (33): Unlawful Distribution, Special Offender, Dangerous Weapon, Obstruction

Jeremy Del Rio (28): Unlawful Distribution, Special Offender, Dangerous Weapon, Obstruction, Resisting Arrest

Ezekiel Aguilar (30): Outstanding Arrest Warrants

Zachary James (41): Outstanding Arrest Warrants

CBI says the operation commenced on August 29. Law enforcement officials went to execute a search warrant at 1314 San Juan Avenue in La Junta. CBI explained that the reason for the search warrant was that they had gathered intelligence that linked the residence to the possession and trafficking of stolen firearms. The home had also received repeated complaints involving suspected drug distribution and other criminal activity, the agency said.

Some attempted to flee the residence, others barricaded themselves inside before eventually surrendering, and one person attempted to hide in a closet. The final arrest was made when Zachary James arrived at the home during the law enforcement search. He was arrested on outstanding warrants.

CBI says they were able to recover:

Six firearms, including an SKS battle rifle.

A homemade semi-automatic short-barreled rifle with a homemade suppressor. CBI says these weapons were unmarked and lacked serial numbers.

Approximately 143 grams of fentanyl (an estimated 1,430 pills).

Approximately 17 grams of methamphetamine.

“This operation highlights the commitment of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the La Junta Police Department to address drug and firearms trafficking in our communities,” said Todd Quick, La Junta Police Chief. “The recovery of illegal weapons and dangerous narcotics reinforces the importance of collaborative law enforcement efforts to safeguard the citizens of La Junta and the State of Colorado.”

The law enforcement agencies say the investigation remains active and additional charges may be coming.