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Weather

Back to warm and windy weather

krdo
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Published 3:37 PM

Today: High temperatures are just under 80 degrees in El Paso County. Pueblo County will be in the low 80s. 20 mph gusts that are moving south to north are bringing in haze and smoke that is causing moderate air quality for a large chunk of southern Colorado, including El Paso and Pueblo Counties. Sensitive groups should avoid the outdoors. Lows will be in the high 40s.

Tomorrow: Another hot day with temperatures near record tying. Colorado Springs will likely hit 80 degrees, with Pueblo five degrees warmer. La Junta and Lamar are near 90 degrees. Winds are mostly breezy, avoiding fire danger.

Wednesday: Fire danger is back all across southeastern Colorado as the warmest day of the week collides with the windiest. 30 mph gusts are likely in El Paso County with stronger winds in the high country. A Red Flag Warning will be in place from 10 am until midnight.

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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