Annual ‘Day on the Range’ shows kids the ropes of how to be cowgirls and cowboys

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Tuesday's "Day on the Range" was part of a partnership between the Boys and Girls Club and the Pikes Peak Range Riders Foundation.

There were eight hands-on stations available, that gave the kids the opportunity to live the "western experience" by meeting real cowboys, learn how to brand and identify cattle, and listen to live country western music.

The Pikes Peak Range Riders Foundation tells us that this event is important because it instills confidence and teaches them "the cowboy way," showing them values they can remember for years to come.

"The kids will remember the cowboy way, they’ll remember the rotations they went through, they’ll remember the cowgirls and cowboys they went and met. They’ll remember that they’re pretty darn good people, pretty strong Americans and I think thats, thats inherently whats important the long run," said president of the Pikes Peak Range Rider Foundation, Ted Severn.



This is the eighth year this has been sponsored and the Pikes Peak Range Riders Foundation tells us they are determined to make it happen each year.

