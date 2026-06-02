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Stan VanderWerf launches campaign for Mayor of Colorado Springs

Stan VanderWerf
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Published 4:04 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Stan VanderWerf announced his campaign for Mayor of Colorado Springs, stating that his focus will be on safety, affordability, road quality, thoughtful growth, accountability to taxpayers, and restoring trust in local government.

VanderWerf's campaign mentions in a press release that he is an "Air Force combat veteran, small business owner, former Chairman of the El Paso County Board of County Commissioners, and proven local leader."

“Colorado Springs can be the best city in the Nation,” VanderWerf said. “With the right leadership, we can be a national example of the perfect balance between public and private action — with a healthy economy, safe neighborhoods, thoughtful growth, and a great place to live.”

VanderWerf shared the following campaign priorities:

  • Improving public safety by aggressively addressing homelessness, crime, theft and drug activity.
  • Protecting taxpayers by giving a fresh look at our taxes, fees and regulations.
  • Addressing cost-of-living pressures impacting our citizens as they try to buy or rent a home, buy groceries or pay for utilities.
  • Managing growth responsibly while preserving neighborhoods, quality of life, and the character of Colorado Springs
  • Improving roads for both safety and efficiency, fixing potholes, and reducing overhead costs to get more taxpayer money into repairs and paving.

“Our city is filled with hardworking families who expect excellent city services, honesty, competence, and common sense from their leaders,” VanderWerf said. “Colorado Springs deserves a mayor focused on results, not distractions. I’ve spent my post-Air Force career serving this community, and I’m ready to continue that service as Mayor.”

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