High Country Adventures: the grit & artistry behind antler decor

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - No, shed hunting is not searching for your lawn mower's new home. It's hunting for the antlers that deer and elk shed every year!

Maybe you've seen cool antler decor in mountain town restaurants and airbnbs. Well, a lot goes into finding the antlers and creating that artwork – which explains their often hefty price tags.

The shop’s owner, Jeff Musgrave, says family heirlooms come to life at Peak Antlers.

“Every piece we do ends up having a pretty good story behind it,” he told KRDO. “Grandpa’s antlers for one customer – and that will stick with them for their grandchildren and on down.”

They use antlers from their customers, or buy them off shed hunters, to make and sell light fixtures, wall art and furniture.

Jeff used to work on motorcycles but, back in 2003, he found the antler market to be a little more lucrative around here - and opened his shop.

He later hired Joel Vasek, who spends his days off hiking dozens of miles, searching for his next piece of treasure.

Treasure he says has become harder to find in recent years.

“Since the popularity, it has gotten more competitive,” Joel told us. “With the internet and social media, you know, it’s exploded.”

So much so, a law went into effect in 2018 banning the collection of antlers on all public lands west of I-25 from January through April.

“It is understandable that to protect the animals and their winter habitat, you can’t have people just walking all over the forest, disturbing the animals on that level,” Joel explained. “You have to wait a little longer but they’re still out there and it’s still fun.”

Antlers can go for up to twenty dollars per pound. That means you can get as much as $800 for just one set of elk antlers!

But, unlike a pirate's booty, there’s no “X marks the spot”…

Joel advises you go off the beaten path. However, he says you should still use a mapping system so you don’t get lost or end up on private land.

If you do find a good spot, you might want to keep your mouth shut. We were surprised Joel would even suggest people go hunting!

But, he’s a generous man. He wants other people to enjoy the experience, too... And he knows you probably won’t find his spots anyway.

“If you spend years looking for antlers and you finally find a good spot then, yeah, you want to keep that to yourself,” Joel grinned.

While shed hunting can be a little ruthless, and it’s costly to create this artwork, we’re told it brings a whole lot of meaning to something that otherwise might just decompose in the woods.

“Recognize what nature is and how cool it is and that we want to preserve it and keep it going,” said Joel.

