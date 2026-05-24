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Colorado Springs Police investigating homicide at Old Colorado City gas station

KRDO
By
Published 5:57 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Yellow police tape and a swarm of police cars took over the 7/11 gas station along 21st Street on Sunday afternoon.

Colorado Springs Police confirm one person is dead after a shooting. One person is in custody in connection with the shooting. They have not been publicly identified and we're still waiting to learn what specific criminal charges they stand to face.

No police officers or bystanders were injured in the shooting. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

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Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

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