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Tracking above normal temps for Memorial Day

krdo
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Published 5:03 AM

We will have above normal temperatures for Memorial Day, highs will be in the 80s to 90s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains while the High Country will have highs in the 70s to 80s. We will have a chance for isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms along the Front Range and Plains while the High Country has a chance for widespread PM showers and thunderstorms.

We will dry out by tonight with our skies become partly to mostly cloudy. Our lows will be in the 40s to 50s across Southern Colorado.

The start of the short work week will be slightly cooler with highs in the 70s to 80s. We will continue with our isolated afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday will be a copy and paste day with highs in the 70s to 80s continuing along with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

The second half of the week we will continue with the 70s to 80s. Thursday we will have a chance for isolated showers and t-storms but Friday we will get a break from the active afternoon weather.

Afternoon to evening rain chances return for the start of the weekend and will continue for Sunday. Highs will remain in the 70s to 80s during this time.

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Effrage Davis

Effrage Davis is the Evening Weekend Meteorologist for KRDO13.

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