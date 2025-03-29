Cañon City Police investigating a shooting along Main St.

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - Cañon City Police blocked off a portion of the 2500 block of E. Main St. while police investigate reports of a shooting.

A Facebook post from Cañon City Police asks the public to stay away from the area. There is a heavy police presence in the area.

UPDATE:

Cañon City Police now tell KRDO13 the victim of the shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

KRDO13 will update this story when more information is made available.