DEA busts Tren de Aragua at Colorado nightclub, 50 illegal immigrants taken into custody

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Federal agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Homeland Security, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and local law enforcement conducted an early morning raid of a makeshift nightclub that ended in the seizure of drugs, weapons, and cash along with nearly 50 illegal immigrants in federal custody.

The DEA says the goal of their early morning raid was to target drug trafficking & members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA).

The DEA says nearly 50 illegal immigrants were taken away from the scene in this bus.

Of the nearly 50 illegal immigrants taken into custody at the makeshift nightclub, the DEA says dozens had connections to TdA.