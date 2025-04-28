A Few Chance for Rain This Week

TODAY: RED FLAG WARNING today, mostly sunny and breezy with cooler highs of 64° for Colorado Springs and 73° for Pueblo.

TUESDAY: Variably cloudy with a chance for showers and possibly afternoon thunderstorms. Highs of 60° for Colorado Springs and 62° for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy with a slight chance for a shower and a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a good chance for rain and afternoon thunderstorms. Cooler highs in the low to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Warmer highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with warm highs in the mid to upper 70s.