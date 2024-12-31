Skip to Content
After almost a year, arrest made in death of 55-year-old man

55-year-old Omar Olmedo
CSPD
55-year-old Omar Olmedo
By
Updated
today at 11:57 AM
Published 11:46 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says their investigators have closed the books on a major case.

On Feb. 26, 2024, officers say they were sent to 3200 block of South Academy Boulevard regarding an assault in progress. When they arrived, they found 55-year-old Omar Olmedo unresponsive.

Olmedo was sent to the hospital, but CSPD says he succumbed to his injuries on March 5.

Later that year, in September, the El Paso Coroner's Office deemed his death as a homicide.

CSPD says after months of investigation, police had enough probable cause for an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Marquise Hutt. On Dec. 5, Hutt was taken into custody for first degree murder.

Marquise Hutt (Source: CSPD)

This remains an active investigation; anyone with information or who was a witness to this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

Celeste Springer

