Friends & family organizing search party for Stephen Walker who’s been missing since Dec 19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13 has learned that friends and family of Stephen Walker will be organizing a search party in the Sand Creek Area of Colorado Springs on Monday at 10 a.m.

RELATED: Family, friends of missing man still begging for answers as bizarre case unravels

RELATED: Pickup truck with ties to missing persons case, homicide located in Mississippi

Organizers say those interested can meet up behind Care & Share Food Bank and Pikes Peak State College on Constitution Ave, Colorado Springs.

Those wanting to volunteer are asked to check in at the volunteer station on Preamble Pt.