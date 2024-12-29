Skip to Content
Top Stories

Friends & family organizing search party for Stephen Walker who’s been missing since Dec 19

KRDO
By
today at 7:13 PM
Published 7:08 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13 has learned that friends and family of Stephen Walker will be organizing a search party in the Sand Creek Area of Colorado Springs on Monday at 10 a.m.

RELATED: Family, friends of missing man still begging for answers as bizarre case unravels

RELATED: Pickup truck with ties to missing persons case, homicide located in Mississippi

Organizers say those interested can meet up behind Care & Share Food Bank and Pikes Peak State College on Constitution Ave, Colorado Springs.

Those wanting to volunteer are asked to check in at the volunteer station on Preamble Pt.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content