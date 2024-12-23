‘Life changing’: Colorado Springs Army veteran surprised with a new home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Sgt. Travis Blackman served in the Army with distinction as a Cannon Crewmember, 13 Bravo. The Army sergeant was deployed overseas as a member of the 82nd Airborn Division, he accrued multiple military honors, but after Blackman was discharged he suffered a serious injury leaving him paralyzed from the chest down.

On Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, his family tour of the U.S. Olympic Paralympic Museum was interrupted— where he was surprised with a giant key symbolizing the new home that he’ll soon have.

"This is going to change our lives," shared Travis Blackman.

The home is expected to be ready in May of 2025.

Sergeant Blackman told KRDO13 this is one of those things that you see on TV. He says he was just so overwhelmed and elated by the surprise that it was hard to even believe this was a reality.

During his time in the army, Sgt Travis Blackman says he loved jumping out of planes.

"The recruiter was saying ok yeah, you want to jump school for sure? Absolutely. You know, and then eight months later, I was in Afghanistan," said Blackman.

Blackman received multiple military honors including the Combat Action Badge, Parachutist Badge, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal and Army Achievement Medal.

Blackman's family says the new home is a true gift.

"This home will be designed for his needs, and that is just enormous for him because it will enable him to just do that much more with his life and a lot less suffering, as far as you know, things will be accommodating to him," said Mark Blackman, Travis's father.

Blackman's three young kids stood by his side as he was awarded the symbolic key to a new home that will be completely accessible.

"Just having my kids and, you know, my whole family here. That's what Christmas is all about. so, yeah, this is really special," Blackman shared.

After being in and out of the hospital multiple times, Blackman will head back next week for what he hopes is his last surgery.

His new home came free of charge to him, all thanks to the nonprofit Helping a Hero. Blackman's new home is expected to be ready in May of 2025.