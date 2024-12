According to CDOT, the right lane is closed due to the crash. Drive with caution and expect delays.

The area is between Fillmore Street and Fontanero Street exits.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - CDOT crews say there is a crash on I-25 SB by Mile Point 144.5.

