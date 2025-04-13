Turkey Track Fire continues to burn north of Woodland Park

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - As of Sunday morning the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands (PSICC) confirmed to KRDO13 there has been no new growth on the Turkey Track Fire overnight.

PSICC says the fire remains at 128 acres. According to the incident commander the fire is still at 0% containment. PSICC tells KRDO13 crews are working to get an update on the containment. This article will be updated with that information.

They say additional crews from the Colorado Division of Fire Protection and Control have arrived on scene to assist in fighting the fire.

PSICC

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fire crews to work overnight battling +100 acre fire 8 miles north of Woodland Park

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) had previously said the fire was at a 30% containment, however PSICC says that is not true and they are working to resolve the discrepancy.

PSICC

The agency shared these photos of the Turkey Track Fire Sunday morning.