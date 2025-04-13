Skip to Content
Top Stories

Turkey Track Fire continues to burn north of Woodland Park

PSICC
By
New
Published 10:15 AM

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - As of Sunday morning the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands (PSICC) confirmed to KRDO13 there has been no new growth on the Turkey Track Fire overnight.

PSICC says the fire remains at 128 acres. According to the incident commander the fire is still at 0% containment. PSICC tells KRDO13 crews are working to get an update on the containment. This article will be updated with that information.

They say additional crews from the Colorado Division of Fire Protection and Control have arrived on scene to assist in fighting the fire.

PSICC

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fire crews to work overnight battling +100 acre fire 8 miles north of Woodland Park

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) had previously said the fire was at a 30% containment, however PSICC says that is not true and they are working to resolve the discrepancy.

PSICC

The agency shared these photos of the Turkey Track Fire Sunday morning.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mackenzie Stafford

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content