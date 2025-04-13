Man arrested after throwing laptop at Colorado Springs police officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)—On Saturday night, just after 10:30, Colorado Springs Police say an officer was taking an in-custody prisoner to get medical clearance at a local hospital.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says that as the officer was pulling into the parking lot, he was waved down by hospital staff who told him that the man they were following had just taken a laptop from the hospital.

CSPD says the officer gave multiple commands to stop, however, the suspect did not listen.

Police say the man turned around and threw the laptop at the officer’s head, narrowly missing him. KRDO13 spoke with a police lieutenant overnight who said it was like Captain America throwing a shield, and luckily, the officer dodged it just in time to avoid being hit.

The officer then tased the suspect, Michael Marshall, and took him into custody. CSPD says that Marshall now faces charges of attempted first-degree assault on a peace officer and burglary.

Police say it was determined that Marshall had entered through a secure entrance after following a paramedic into the building. CSPD said he had then stolen the laptop and exited the facility.