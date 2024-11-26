Snow Starts Tonight and Will Last Through Wednesday

A Winter Weather Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 5AM Thursday. Tonight will be a chilly night with lows in the the teens,20s, and 30s across the region. The snow that is currently in the high country region will start to shift east towards the I-25 and out towards the eastern plains as we head into late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday we will experience snow and rain/snow mix across Southern Colorado impacting your travel. Here in Colorado Springs we could see between 2-5 inches of snow. The snow and rain/snow mix will start to come to end as we head into Wednesday night. Highs will be in the 30s to 40s across Southern Colorado.

Thanksgiving if you are traveling early, you still want to drive cautiously as it will be very cold allowing for slick conditions, especially if it has been a while since roads have been treated. It will chilly with highs in the 30s to 40s, if you are running in the turkey trot makes sure to bundle up as it will be very cold. Our skies will be sunny

We will keep with dry and sunny conditions for Friday, but if you decide to get out and do some shopping make sure to bundle as our highs will only increase slightly into the 40s across Southern Colorado.

Your post holiday weekend will be a dry and cold one with highs remaining in the 40s. Our skies will be sunny!