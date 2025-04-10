CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Officer saves man and dogs from burning home

RACIN, Wis. (KRDO) - Body cam video shows dramatic moments of a police officer saving a man and dogs from a house fire in Racine, Wisconsin.

He's now being called a hero and the video has been viewed across the nation.

Racine Police Officer Max Golden sprinted inside the burning home on Tuesday afternoon, hurdling fences and kicking in the door.

Inside, he found a man and two dogs unconscious, but was able to pull them to safety thanks to his quick action.

The cause of the fire remains under active investigation, though local authorities say they don't believe the fire was criminal in nature.

The occupants were taken to a nearby hospital, but everyone is expected to be okay.