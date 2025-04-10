Popeyes on Academy Blvd. fails health inspection twice, Manitou pizzeria delivers again

Not once, but twice, the Popeyes at Pikes Peak and Academy failed its health inspection.

The first came on March 26, and the second on April 3.

Among the violations found during the two visits:

-The inspector found a dirty microwave and dirty ice machine

-Some of the heating equipment couldn't keep cooked chicken at the proper temperature.

-There was debris in the handwashing sink, which is supposed to be empty

KRDO13 spoke with a manager over the phone, who referred us to the general manager. However, no one ever called back to explain what went wrong or what's being done to get back into compliance.

As of April 9, Popeyes was still awaiting its third inspection.

Zocalo on Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs failed its health inspection on March 25.

The problems at Zocalo include:

-No hot water at the handwashing sink at the bar

-Birria consume and red salsa were held in the walk-in cooler for longer than the maximum 7 days

-Mango salsa and sour cream were found at the wrong temperature.

-During the inspection, one of the faucets broke and fell off

KRDO13 visited Zocalo on April 7 to ask about the problems, but the manager politely explained the owner was out of town.

KRDO13 requested a call for comment, but the owner never responded.

Zocalo did pass its re-inspection on April 2.

The Plaza Deli, a popular lunchtime spot for those working in and around the Plaza of the Rockies complex downtown had 9 violations.

Part of the reason it failed:

-There was no certified food protection manager on duty

-Employee food was stored directly over restaurant food in the cooler

-The handwashing sink was blocked with gloves and towels.

The longtime owner and kitchen worker told KRDO13 it's the first failing score for the Plaza Deli in more than 20 years.

She said unfortunately, the inspection came at an especially busy time.

However, she acknowledged that violations are violations, and believes the problems were addressed.

Just one restaurant earned a perfect score last week.

Chick-Fil-A at 1620 S Nevada

Several other restaurants had just a single violation.

McDonald's - 1824 S Nevada

Monica's Taco Shop #4 – 331 S Nevada

J's Jamaican Flava - 3016 S Academy

Savelli's - 301 Manitou

Savelli’s, serving Manitou Springs residents and visitors since 1998, is known for its pizza, pasta, subs, and more.

Over the past three years, it has racked up a total of just three violations.

Owner Misty Maestas credits her loyal and hardworking staff, praising the relatively young group for their willingness to listen and learn.

“It helps me to have other people with me as a team be able to make it work, because Iican't be here 24-7,” she said.

Maestas trains them to perform the various kitchen tasks, but also explains why those tasks are important for maintain a high level of food safety.

She also credits the restaurant’s relationship with the health department, describing her normal inspector as a partner who is eager to educate and assist, rather than an adversary.

“I usually reach out to her (inspector) at least once a year to ask questions to either clarify things I don't know, or that I do know, just to confirm things sometimes, because I don't want to pass on incorrect information,” Maestas says.

Don't forget to look for the Top Score and Perfect Score awards at your favorite restaurants to know the kitchen is clean.

Click here for the full list of recent inspections by the El Paso County health department.